KC Royals donating 500,000 meals to food bank

MLB

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Kansas City Royals

Photo Courtesy Kansas City Royals

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (AP) — The new ownership group of the Kansas City Royals, along with players, staff and the organization’s charitable arm are donating more than 500,000 meals to Harvesters, a local food bank helping those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Royals chairman John Sherman, who purchased the club late last year from David Glass, said in a statement that his group of players, executives and investors “share a deep connection to the Kansas City community, which is why the entire Royals family is coming together to do our part.”

The Royals would have opened their season against the White Sox last week in Chicago. Their home opener would have been Thursday against the Mariners. At this point, nobody is quite sure when the club will take the field.

Longtime outfielder Alex Gordon donated to the Royals’ food drive. He says that his family is staying home during the pandemic, but “we feel very blessed, and we want to make sure our neighbors are taken care of.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Stories. Our Community.

More Viewer

Latest News Video

West End Health Foundation COVID-19 Mini Grant Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "West End Health Foundation COVID-19 Mini Grant Program"

Curbside grocery pickup availability across Upper Peninsula

Thumbnail for the video titled "Curbside grocery pickup availability across Upper Peninsula"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/31/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/31/2020"

Former Wildcat Kevin Scott (NMU '87-'91) talks NCAA championship game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Wildcat Kevin Scott (NMU '87-'91) talks NCAA championship game"

Marquette County 4H part two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marquette County 4H part two"

Marquette County 4H part one

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marquette County 4H part one"