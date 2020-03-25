MLB ballparks will remain eerily empty on ‘opening day’

MLB
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 24, 2020, file photo, a Police vehicle blocks a street near Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team, in Philadelphia. On MLB’s opening day, ballparks will be empty with the start of the season on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — There will be empty ballparks on what was supposed to be Major League Baseball’s opening day.

The start of the regular season is indefinitely on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

So stadiums are eerily quiet instead of being alive with the bustle of preparations for season openers Thursday.

Social distancing was already keeping most team employees at home to work remotely.

Two weeks after spring training was suspended, it is still unclear when the season might begin.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

