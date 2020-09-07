Pineda stays sharp with 7 innings as Twins beat Tigers 6-2

by: DAVE CAMPBELL

Detroit Tigers third baseman Isaac Paredes throws out Minnesota Twins’ Brent Rooker after fielding a short grounder in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ryan Jeffers hit his first major league homer to spark a four-run third inning for Minnesota, Michael Pineda stayed sharp in his return from suspension with seven innings, and the Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 6-2. Pineda allowed three hits, two walks and two runs with eight strikeouts for his first victory since Sept. 1, 2019. After serving a 60-game penalty for taking a banned weight-loss drug, Pineda debuted last week with six innings as the Twins beat Chicago. Jeffers crushed a full-count fastball from Tigers starter Michael Fulmer an estimated 437 feet into the juniper wall behind center field.

