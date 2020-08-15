Reyes homers as Indians win 18th straight over Detroit, 10-5

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Ivan Nova throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Franmil Reyes homered and drove in three, and the Cleveland Indians beat Detroit for a club-record 18th consecutive time, topping the Tigers 10-5.

The Indians’ previous longest winning streak against one opponent was a 17-game run against the Baltimore Orioles in 1954.

Aaron Civale improved to 3-0 in four career starts against the Tigers, allowing four runs, eight hits and a walk in six innings.

Ivan Nova allowed eight runs, five hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings for Detroit.

The Indians took a 2-0 lead in the second on Reyes’ drive over the Indians bullpen and onto the second level of shrubs behind the left-center field fence.

Latest Stories