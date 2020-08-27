Tigers beat Cubs 7-6; Heyward sits out amid player boycotts

MLB

by: NOAH TRISTER

Posted: / Updated:

Detroit Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera and Jeimer Candelario (46) celebrate scoring on a Niko Goodrum double in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Niko Goodrum hit a two-run double to cap Detroit’s five-run sixth inning, and the Tigers rallied past the Chicago Cubs 7-6. Three major league games were postponed Wednesday as players reacted to the weekend shooting by police of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin. The Tigers and Cubs played on, but Chicago outfielder Jason Heyward was scratched from the lineup prior to the game. The Cubs said Heyward talked with manager David Ross and decided not to play. Kyle Schwarber homered for the Cubs, who led 3-1 before imploding in a sloppy sixth inning.

