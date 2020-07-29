Tigers’ bullpen sharp in 4-3 win over Royals

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Joe Jimenez greets catcher Austin Romine after the final out in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Detroit. The Tigers won 4-3. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Schoop and Christin Stewart each hit a two-run homer in the third inning to lift the Detroit Tigers to a 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Whit Merrifield hit a three-run shot in the top of the third for Kansas City, but the Tigers answered quickly and held on from there.

Tyler Alexander and four other relievers held the Royals scoreless for the final six innings.

Rony Garcia worked the first three innings for Detroit in his major league debut. He allowed the homer by Merrifield.

Detroit Tigers’ Christin Stewart looks skyward as he approaches home plate after his two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Kansas City Royals’ Whit Merrifield(15) is greeted by Jorge Soler after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Rony Garcia throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Tigers’ Jonathan Schoop follows through on his two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

