Tigers to start Mize in major league debut against White Sox

MLB

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize throws during baseball training camp, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

CHICAGO (AP) — The Detroit Tigers are calling up three prospects this week to make their major league debuts against the Chicago White Sox.

Tigers general manager Al Avila says right-hander Casey Mize is scheduled to start Wednesday night at Chicago.

Avila says left-hander Tarik Skubal will start Tuesday night against the White Sox. Mize, a star at Auburn, was the No. 1 pick overall in the 2018 amateur draft.

Avila also says infielder Isaac Paredes was called up and infielder Dawel Lugo was designated for assignment. 

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story