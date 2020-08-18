Tigers to start Mize in major league debut against White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — The Detroit Tigers are calling up three prospects this week to make their major league debuts against the Chicago White Sox.
Tigers general manager Al Avila says right-hander Casey Mize is scheduled to start Wednesday night at Chicago.
Avila says left-hander Tarik Skubal will start Tuesday night against the White Sox. Mize, a star at Auburn, was the No. 1 pick overall in the 2018 amateur draft.
Avila also says infielder Isaac Paredes was called up and infielder Dawel Lugo was designated for assignment.
