Turnbull impressive in 6 innings, Tigers rout Brewers 8-3

by: NOAH TRISTER

Detroit Tigers’ Victor Reyes is greeted at home by teammate Austin Romine after they scored on a single by Jeimer Candelario during the fifth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Spencer Turnbull allowed three hits in six scoreless innings, and the Detroit Tigers broke the game open with five runs in the fifth on their way to an 8-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. It wasn’t all good news for the Tigers, however. Second baseman Jonathan Schoop, who leads Detroit with eight home runs, left with a right wrist contusion after being hit by a pitch in the fourth. Turnbull struck out three and walked three as the Tigers pulled within one game of the New York Yankees for the final postseason spot in the American League. Jeimer Candelario homered and drove in four runs.

