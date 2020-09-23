MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Max Kepler hit the tying home run in the eighth inning and the game-winning single with two outs in the 10th, giving the Minnesota Twins a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers. That tightened the AL Central race for the Twins, who are a half-game behind the Chicago White Sox. Byron Buxton and Mitch Garver also homered for the Twins, who have all four of their remaining games at home where their 22-5 record is the best in baseball. Jeimer Candelario’s RBI single in the top of the 10th gave the Tigers a 4-3 lead.
Latest Posts
- Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers dies at 77
- Twins top Tigers 5-4 in 10th, sit half-game behind White Sox
- Brewers rally in 7th, bolster chances with 3-2 win over Reds
- Top 3 on 3: HS Football best plays of week one
- Lions embattled coach Matt Patricia backed by his players