Twins top Tigers 5-4 in 10th, sit half-game behind White Sox

MLB

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Minnesota Twins’ Byron Buxton celebrates his solo home run off Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Max Kepler hit the tying home run in the eighth inning and the game-winning single with two outs in the 10th, giving the Minnesota Twins a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers. That tightened the AL Central race for the Twins, who are a half-game behind the Chicago White Sox. Byron Buxton and Mitch Garver also homered for the Twins, who have all four of their remaining games at home where their 22-5 record is the best in baseball. Jeimer Candelario’s RBI single in the top of the 10th gave the Tigers a 4-3 lead.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Trending Stories