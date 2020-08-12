White Sox breakthrough early, beat Tigers 8-4

Chicago White Sox’s Eloy Jimenez (74) celebrates his three-run home run with Edwin Encarnacion (23) during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Eloy Jimenez hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and the Chicago White Sox snapped Detroit’s four-game wining streak with an 8-4 victory over the Tigers.

Edwin Encarnacion also went deep for the White Sox, who won for only the second time in seven games. Austin Romine hit a two-run shot for Detroit.

Jose Abreu had three hits, including a pair of RBI doubles.

Detroit’s Tyler Alexander allowed five runs in 3 2/3 innings in his first start of the season. His previous appearance was a memorable one — he struck out an American League record-tying nine straight hitters during a relief appearance Aug. 2 against Cincinnati.

Latest Stories