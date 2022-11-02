(NewsNation) — In the wake of an attack on Paul Pelosi, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger says the agency will need to find a way to provide more protection to members of Congress.

Given the heightened level of threats that pour in to members’ offices every day, Manger says today’s political climate demands more physical security.

“While progress has been made, there is still a lot of work to do,” Manger said. “The department’s long-term plans to expand our protective operations are already underway — their importance only emphasized by Friday’s brutal attack.”

Meanwhile, a court filing from San Francisco prosecutors provides new details about the attack.

The accused assailant, 42-year-old David DePape, allegedly demanded to see “Nancy’ before saying he was “going to take them all out,” referring to lawmakers in Washington.

Officials have also said DePape told Paul Pelosi that it was “The end of the road” for the House speaker’s husband.

Eventually, DePape knocked the 82-year-old man unconscious, court records allege.

Paul Pelosi woke up about three minutes later in a pool of his own blood.

Prosecutors say that based on the interview DePape gave to police, it was clear Nancy Pelosi was the target.

They further allege in an affidavit filed Monday that DePape intended to tie up Nancy Pelosi, interrogate her and if she “lied,” he would break her kneecaps to make an example of her.

Police have said DePape also had other targets in mind beyond the speaker.

Following his arrest, officers found zip ties, a white rope and a hammer in his backpack, according to public court documents.

DePape pleaded not guilty Tuesday to six felony counts including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and threatening the family member of an elected official.