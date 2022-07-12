(NewsNation) — Although jobs are being created in the U.S., some people are hitting roadblocks when trying to find one.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently announced that the unemployment rate for June remained at 3.6% — the same it’s been for four months in a row, even as employers added 372,000 jobs. The number of unemployed people, according to the bureau, was “essentially unchanged” at 5.9 million in June.

One NewsNation viewer, David York of Michigan, has been searching for a job for months with no luck. And he’s not alone: according to a recent study by recruiting software company Greenhouse, 75% of job seekers say they’ve been “ghosted,” or not heard back, from an organization after a job interview.

Paul Wolfe, a human resources adviser and author, gave some job searching advice to York on NewsNation’s “Morning in America.”

Q: Is there an appropriate way to follow up with a possible employer post-interview?

“I think following up is important,” Wolfe said.

One piece of advice he always gives to job seekers is to ask for the email of the person they’re interviewing with. Then, Wolfe said, the job seeker should follow up with a short email, talking to their potential new boss about something they spoke about during the interview.

“It keeps you top of mind for them,” he said.

People should also keep in mind that email is not the only avenue they can message people on, Wolfe said. Social media such as LinkedIn or Twitter can also be used to reach out.

“The one thing I would say is there is a line between creepy and following up,” Wolfe said.

When it comes to what to do during the interview, Wolfe said to really pay attention to the job’s description.

“Give very specific answers to questions that relate to the role,” he said. “That’s going to help you stand out from other candidates.”

Q: I’ve been job searching in the nonprofit communications field since October. Is there is a large difference in hiring between the nonprofit sector and the for-profit big business?

A: Wolfe said the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported at the end of last year that nonprofit jobs were down by about 3.7%, which is 459,000 jobs.

Wolfe added that some articles have reported contributions to nonprofits are down since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, which relates directly to the organization’s funding and its ability to hire and create new roles. A study by the philanthropy research group Candid and the Center for Disaster Philanthropy done last year found more than one-third of U.S. nonprofits were in danger of closing because of the financial harm inflicted by the pandemic.