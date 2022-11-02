(NewsNation) — With less than a week to go before the midterms, voters in Florida want change.

NewsNation correspondent Xavier Walton spoke to voters in Florida about the issues on their minds as they head to the polls. Regardless of party, voters said things need to change.

The top issues influencing voters? Inflation, immigration and crime.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden campaigned for Florida Democrats. His remarks focused on programs like Medicare and Social Security in an effort to appeal to the large retiree population in the state.

Biden was critical of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, calling him “Donald Trump incarnate.”

He also took shots at Sen. Marco Rubio, focusing on the Inflation Reduction Act, which included a cap on out-of-pocket medical expenses.

“Not one single Republican voted for it in the United States Senate,” Biden told a crowd at a Hallandale Beach community center. “Every single solitary Republican in Congress voted against these savings, including Sen. Rubio.”

Exclusive polling from Decision Desk HQ shows 56 percent of voters disapprove of the job Biden is doing.

In Florida, Republicans are leading in key races. DeSantis is polling at 52 percent, with Democratic challenger Charlie Crist at 43 percent.

In the race for Senate, Rubio is 7 percentage points ahead of Democratic Rep. Val Demings.

