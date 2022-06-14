(NewsNation) — Tuesday, NewsNation is honoring Flag Day and the 247th birthday of the U.S. Army.

Army Sgt. First Class Noe Tapia joined “Morning in America” to discuss the significance of June 14, the significance of Flag Day and current recruitment efforts for the Army, including monetary signing bonuses.

“You always got to think about the service members in the past, the present, and those serving in the future. Those soldiers in the past have paved the way for us today. So, never forget where we came from, and the history behind it to protect our people in our country,” said Tapia.

Tapia discussed his upbringing and decision to join the Army, as well as the benefits the Army offers for its members.

“I’m here to change your life. It’s going to change it for the better,” Tapia usually tells potential recruits and kids who are considering joining the Army.

If you are interesting in joining the U.S. Army, you can get more information on its official website.