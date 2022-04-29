WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — President Joe Biden will discuss immigration and border security with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Thursday. The call comes during a record-breaking month in border crossings and legal battles over Title 42 and the remain in Mexico policy.

After Title 42 is settled, the issue of immigration reform doesn’t go away. For 30 years, both Republicans and Democrats have discussed how the U.S. immigration system needs to be reformed but have failed to do it, primarily for political reasons.

NewsNation talked to come members from both parties who said while it may be unlikely, the pieces for a serious bipartisan reform are there right now.

The fight over Title 42, the COVID-19 provision used to limit the number of migrants who illegally cross into the U.S., which expires in May, is just the latest round in a years-long debate over immigration.

It’s become one of the hottest political and campaign issues, but little action follows when it comes to real reform, and compromise seems almost impossible.

When asked if they’re’s any interest from Republicans, from the majority of Democrats to sit down and do that, Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Calif., the Congressional Hispanic Caucus chair, said, “There is interest.

“I mean, we, in fact, passed two very big comprehensive bills,” said Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Calif., the Congressional Hispanic Caucus chair.

Ruiz said despite the partisan bickering over immigration, there is a deal to be had that would provide more funding for border security — Republicans’ biggest objective. And create pathways to citizenship and status for undocumented people — Democrats’ biggest concern.

“The Congressional Hispanic Caucus has always been advocating to look at the humanity of migrants that are fleeing for their lives,” Ruiz said.

“The problem is that everyone wants to come to America, but America cannot hold everyone that wants to come to it,” said Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla.



Salazar differs slightly on details but also believes there are enough both parties agree to on immigration: to work together.

“That’s why we need an immigration, complete immigration reform, and that’s what I presented in a law,” she said.

Salazar introduced her version of immigration reform — it does have some of the key tenants Democrats have pushed for, so while there is some overlap in what congress wants to do, the question remains: is there a willingness to get it done?

The answer may not be in an election year, but Democrats point out that President Joe Biden requested three times as much for border security in his budget this year as he did last year. Some Republicans, like Salazar, say the prices are there to get something passed.