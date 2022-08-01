(NewsNation) — Turning a house into a home — that’s the mission of Patriots and Paws, an organization that provides veterans with free home furnishings and resources they need to bring home pets.

Penny Lambright, the organization’s founder, got the idea to start the organization when her nephew’s military unit returned home after serving and struggled to furnish their apartments.

Lambright opened a warehouse and stocked it with donated furniture for any service member or veteran. She also provided them with animal adoption resources during the transitional process

Since 2011, Patriots and Paws has helped more than 9,800 service members and veterans across Southern California furnish their homes and adopt animals.