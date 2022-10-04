(NewsNation) — NewsNation released a new poll Tuesday with Decision Desk HQ asking registered voters their views on inflation heading into the midterm elections and the holiday shopping season, how they feel about the job President Joe Biden has done, and other major concerns facing the country.

NewsNation polled 1,017 registered voters nationwide between Sept. 26 and Sept. 29 using an online voter panel. Margins of error vary per question because the number of people who answered each question is different (learn more about why margins of error matter here).

See the full results of the poll below:

Question 1: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as president? (Margin of error: 2.99%)

Strongly approve: 20.81%

Somewhat approve: 25.59%

Somewhat disapprove: 16.02%

Strongly disapprove: 37.58%

Question 2: Thinking about issues facing the country today, how concerned are you about the COVID-19 pandemic? (Margin of error: 3.01%)

Very concerned: 20.62%

Somewhat concerned: 38.05%

Not too concerned: 25.67%

Not at all concerned: 15.65%



Question 3: Which of the following do you think is a bigger threat to the United States today? (Margin of error: 3.01%)

Russia: 39.08%

China: 34.42%

Iran: 2.52%

North Korea: 6.70%

Afghanistan: 1.40%

Other: 3.79%

Not sure: 12.09%

Question 4: And how concerned are you about inflation? (Margin of error: 2.95%)

Very concerned: 64.68%

Somewhat concerned: 28.62%

Not too concerned: 4.90%

Not at all concerned: 1.80%

Question 5: Which do you think is a bigger problem facing the United States today: Inflation, unemployment, crime, or COVID-19? (Margin of error: 2.94%)

Inflation: 65.03%

Unemployment: 6.60%

COVID-19: 9.65%

Crime: 18.72%

Question 6: Thinking of the 2022 midterm elections, which of the following would be the most important factor in deciding who you vote for? (Margin of error: 3.07%)

Abortion: 18.11%

Inflation: 44.96%

Immigration: 10.01%

Climate change/ energy policy: 10.54%

Policies focused on race: 3.41%

Education: 4.02%

Foreign policy: 2.97%

None of these: 5.99%

Question 7: Compared to previous midterm elections, how motivated are you to vote in the 2022 midterm elections this November? (Margin of error: 2.92%)

A great deal: 66.22%

A fair amount: 6.87%

None at all: 26.91%

Question 8: Do you think that former President Trump should be the Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election? (Margin of error: 3.08%)

Yes: 32.10%

No: 55.12%

Not sure: 12.78%

Question 9: Do you agree or disagree with the following statement: it would be too political to charge Trump with a crime if he were to run for president again? (Margin of error: 2.91%)

Strongly agree: 30.92%

Somewhat agree: 20.56%

Somewhat disagree: 15.18%

Strongly disagree: 33.34%

Question 10: Thinking about the 2022 congressional elections, how important is the issue of immigration in making your decision about who to vote for? (Margin for error: 2.99%)

Very important: 37.54%

Somewhat important: 36.51%

Not too important: 19.00%

Not at all important: 6.95%

Question 11: When it comes to the US southern border, which of the following statements do you agree with more: (Margin of error 3.00%)

The situation at the border is a crisis: 38.17%

The situation at the border is a major problem: 35.46%

The situation at the border is a minor problem: 23.09%

The border does not have any problems: 3.27%

Question 12: As you may have heard, there have been record numbers of illegal entries to the U.S. this year. What do you think is most responsible for causing the increase in illegal immigration? (Margin of error: 2.94%)

U.S. policies that incentivize illegal immigration over legal entry: 34.72%

Lack of adequate funding for border security: 11.33%

Effects of climate change on southern nations: 3.37%

Poverty in southern nations: 15.16%

Demand for workers in the U.S. labor market: 6.99%

Violence and corruption in southern nations: 22.72%

None of these: 5.72%

Question 13: Which of the following policy proposals do you think would most help to deter illegal immigration to the U.S. if it were put in place? (Margin of error: 2.72%)

Building a wall along the U.S. southern border: 26.30%

Prioritizing funding for U.S. Customs and Border Protection over other government programs: 20.65%

Providing foreign aid to southern nations: 10.24%

Economic sanctions on nations with less restrictive border policies: 7.66%

Greater investment in immigration courts: 5.74%

Expanding green card and visa availability: 19.56%

None of these: 9.85%

Question 14: How much have you heard about actions taken by governors in border states where migrants are relocated to Democrat-run metropolitan areas? (Margin of error: 3.07%)

A lot: 45.23%

A little: 38.04%

Nothing at all: 16.72%

Question 14a: And based on what you’ve heard, would you say that these governors’ actions have helped or hurt the situation at the border overall? (Margin of error: 3.29%):

It has hurt the situation at the border: 38.76%

It has helped the situation at the border: 23.05%

Neither helped nor hurt the situation at the border: 28.71%

Not sure: 9.48%

Question 15: Which party do you trust to do a better job handling immigration and border security? (Margin of error: 3.04%)

The Republican party: 41.46%

The Democratic party: 33.12%

Neither party: 18.54%

Not sure: 6.87%

Question 16: Thinking about this holiday season, compared to last year, are you planning on spending more or less on holiday-related expenses this year? (Margin of error 3.08%)

I plan on spending more: 14.48%

I plan on spending less: 46.30%

No changes: 39.22%

Question 17: How concerned are you about the impact inflation will have on your holiday spending this year? (Margin of error: 3.05):

Very concerned: 42.13%

Somewhat concerned: 35.19%

Not too concerned: 15.67%

Not at all concerned: 7.01%

Question 18: Overall, would you say you are better or worse off financially than you were about a year ago? (Margin of error 3.09%)

Better off: 18.88%

Worse off: 47.50%

Neither better or worse off: 33.63%

Question 19: Thinking about other topics, if the election for the U.S. Congress in your district was held today, which of the following candidates would you most likely vote for? (Margin of error: 3.07%)

The Republican candidate: 43.79%

The Democratic candidate: 44.80%

A third party candidate: 5.78%

Would not vote: 5.64%

Question 20: What is the highest degree or level of school you have completed? If you’re currently enrolled in school, please indicate the highest degree you have received. (Margin of error: 2.87%)

Post-graduate degree: 14.23%

Bachelor’s degree: 25.72%

Some college or associate’s degree: 28.46%

High school diploma or less: 31.59%

Question 21: Which political party do you most closely identify with? (Margin of error: 2.98%)