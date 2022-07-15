(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden has been on a tour in the Middle East, which includes a Friday visit to Saudi Arabia in an attempt to strengthen relations between the country, the U.S. and Israel in the face of a common threat in Iran.

NewsNation political editor Chris Stirewalt said on “Morning in America” that the U.S. has to work with these countries, even if some, like Saudi Arabia “don’t follow the American standard for practices of human rights and dealing with other people.”

“(Biden’s) got to go for the most important question for the United States and the rest of the West, which is, can we bring energy prices down?” he said.

Right now, global petroleum markets are weird, Stirewalt said. The Trump administration worked to undo a lot of the efforts that former President Barack Obama had made to rebalance the Middle East toward Iran, he said, but now, Biden needs that relationship.

“It’s a tricky spot for the president to be in,” Stirewalt said.