(NewsNation) — It might surprise you how much it costs to braid hair.

Some styles just cost more money. They take more time.

A nonprofit — “A Twist Of Greatness” — uses hairstyling as an opportunity to give back. Founder Brittany Starks came up with the idea of providing free braiding services at the beginning of the school year to kids. She posted images on Facebook and received many responses.

Now, she has volunteers to help with her mission.

Starks was in between homes when she was inspired to start braiding hair.

“I didn’t have anything for my kids to go to school. No backpack, no supplies,” Starks said, “So, someone donated a bag of school supplies and clothes for my kids to go to school.”

Once she received that act of kindness, she wondered how she could give back. She explains that she had been braiding hair for a job, and decided it would be a nice idea to ask anyone if their kids needed hair braided for the start of the school year. After receiving 35 responses, it went viral. From there, she turned it into a nonprofit, in which they braid hair for free once a month.

“We do a lot of different hairstyles,” Starks said the kids come up with many different designs. “They want hearts. They want knotless braids. Just anything.”

Starks and her volunteers — 16 braiders — go to the schools to braid the children’s hair. In addition, they provide the kids with school supplies, coats and other necessities. They even had Santa Claus come to visit.

“It’s helping the parents because it’s one less stress they have to worry about. It’s also building confidence in kids,” Starks said, “We have noticed that it has changed a lot of kids behavior. When you look good, you feel good. So, building their confidence, making them feel good and making them want to go to school and work.”

