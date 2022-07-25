(NewsNation) — Kid Rock’s concert in North Dakota was canceled Friday due to severe weather, triggering an angry backlash from fans.

The Minot, North Dakota show was called off due to “high winds, lightning, and severe weather in the area,” the North Dakota State Fair tweeted.

According to TMZ, fans waited for more than an hour for the weather to clear and threw cans at the stage after the cancellation was announced by officials. One man tried to climb onto the stage but was stopped by security, and another was handcuffed.

Rock tweeted that he wasn’t happy with the decision either: “We could not play for a sold-out crowd tonight in Minot, ND (because of high winds) – I know it sucks but now of us can control mother nature. Please be safe leaving and take care of each other.”

The fair said it would offer refunds to all individuals who purchased tickets.

Other musical guests lined up over the summer series were Old Dominion, Elvie Shane and Cody Johnson.