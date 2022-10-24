(NewsNation) — The fight for a Pennsylvania Senate seat will be a key midterm race, and the candidates are set to debate Tuesday evening on NewsNation.

Some polls show a neck-and-neck race between Pennsylvania Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Republican challenger and TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz. Some undecided voters, however, say they’re withholding their judgments until Tuesday’s debate, which will touch on issues including crime, abortion and the economy.

NewsNation will air the debate Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET. Nexstar’s local Pennsylvania station will also show the debate in its market.

Although their minds aren’t yet made up, some undecided voters are leaning toward one candidate.

“To tell you the truth, I’m not crazy about either of those candidates,” Pennsylvania voter Bob Davis said. “To me, it’s the lesser of two evils. I’m probably gonna be voting for Fetterman because I just can’t see having a Senate that goes Republican potentially.”

Another voter, Chad Fisher, said he’s leaning toward Oz based on the candidate’s perceived values.

“I care about the crime levels in the area and I think that’s something that’s top priority — keeping people locked up that should be,” Fisher said.

Voter Jody Mitchell cited abortion as an issue that will be atop her mind when she heads to the polls.

“Women’s health is at stake,” she said.

Several voters said they would be watching Tuesday’s debate closely to judge Fetterman’s health after he suffered a stroke ahead of the Democratic primary.