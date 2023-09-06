EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Jalen Sami is one of the most experienced players on MSU’s roster, even though Friday night’s game against Central Michigan was his first in a Spartan uniform.

The graduate transfer, who stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 330 pounds, spent the past five seasons playing at Colorado. He has had teammates and coaches raving all fall about his size and knowledge of the game.

“You’ve got a guy like Jalen Sami coming off the wire, he brings a wealth of knowledge to our room and whatnot and our guys are following him,” said defensive line coach Diron Reynolds.

Sami’s time at Colorado coincided with head coach Mel Tucker’s lone season as the Buffaloes head coach in 2019.

“[Tucker] was tough but he would tell you the truth,” said Sami. “He was always looking out for you, he’d tell you if you needed to do better or if you needed to work on something. But he was always encouraging.”

In part, Sami’s familiarity with Tucker is what led him to come to MSU after entering the transfer portal this spring.

Sami has played for nine position coaches and four head coaches during his college career and came to MSU in search of stability.

He opened up to the MSUFCU Coaches Show about his decision to transfer and adjusting to life in East Lansing.

Sami also earned his degree in ethnic studies at Colorado and spoke about the importance of his culture and heritage as an American Samoan.

