EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With Jayden Reed getting selected in the second round of this year’s NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers and Keon Coleman transferring to Florida State, Michigan State’s football team is looking to replace its top two receivers from last season.

Senior Tre Mosley is definitely the guy in position to be MSU’s top receiving option in 2023, after playing 35 career games with the Spartans.

The Pontiac, Michigan Native was a part of Mark Dantonio’s final year here in East Lansing in 2019 and believes he’s ready for the moment.

“I’m just looking forward to it,” Mosley said. As a competitor, you always want to have the opportunity to push yourself and challenge yourself against the best in the country. And I have the opportunity now. So, it’s up to me to decide along with my teammates how good we’re going to be.”

Mosley has eight touchdowns during his time at MSU and has had the opportunity to learn from players like Cody White, Darrell Stewart, Jalen Nailor and Jayden Reed over his career.

“When I was a freshman, Cody and Darrell, they were like my big brothers for me. I met them throughout the recruiting process and then me and Cody kind of grew up in the same area as well, so, those two were the ones I looked up to when I first got here,” Mosley said. “Then over the years, my relationship with Jayden and Jalen grew even stronger.”

Being one of the few players left on the roster from the Dantonio era, Mosely is viewed as one of the team’s top leaders.

With all the younger players on the roster, especially in the wide receiver room, they refer to the redshirt senior as ‘Unc’ – as in uncle.

“It’s hilarious because I’m only 21,” Mosley said. “I turn 22 next month, but they’re all 17, 18, 19, so it’s like I’m the old man.”