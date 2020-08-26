Antetokounmpo voted NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks still haven’t figured out how to slow down Nikola Vucevic. They did shut down his Orlando Magic teammates well enough to tie the Eastern Conference first-round series.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points and 20 rebounds and Milwaukee rode a fast start to beat the Magic 111-96 on Thursday night in Game 2. The victory came two days after the team that boasted the NBA's best regular-season record opened the playoffs by losing 122-110 to Orlando.