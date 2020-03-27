Keeping fit with no gyms open is a new NBA challenge

Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn (25) passes the ball past Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

(AP) — Nobody knows when NBA players will be in a game again, with the season on hold because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Most don’t even have access to basketball courts right now, and every team training facility is shuttered right now for safety reasons.

Public health clubs and gyms are off-limits, too. But the workouts, somehow, must continue. It is just part of the new series of challenges for NBA teams to figure out in these uncertain times.

