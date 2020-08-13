NBA sees seven of the eight first-round matchups set, Bucks to play Magic

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo looks to move the ball against the Houston Rockets during an NBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The NBA playoff bracket is nearly set.

Wednesday’s results filled in five of what were the six unknown matchups for Round 1 of the postseason, which starts next week at Walt Disney World.

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) celebrates after making a three-point basket against the Indiana Pacers in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

Oklahoma City Thunder’s Chris Paul points to a teammate during the first quarter of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

Houston Rockets’ Russell Westbrook (0) dunks the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

In the Western Conference: Houston and Oklahoma City will meet in the first round, meaning Rockets guard Russell Westbrook and Thunder guard Chris Paul get the chance to face their former teams.

“It’ll be interesting,” Paul said. “Two teams that know a lot about each other. We’ll prepare, get ready and we’ll see what’s what.”

Other West matchups that got clinched on Wednesday include the second-seeded Los Angeles Clippers against No. 7 Dallas, and No. 3 Denver against No. 6 Utah.

Los Angeles Clippers’ forward Kawhi Leonard (2) controls the ball against the Denver Nuggets during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

Los Angeles Clippers’ guard Paul George (13) controls the ball while defended by Denver Nuggets forward Torrey Craig (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles over the NBA logo during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) is defended by Los Angeles Clippers’ center Ivica Zubac (40) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

Denver Nuggets’ Jerami Grant slam-dunks against the Utah Jazz during double overtime of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrates his basket with teammate Royce O’Neale during overtime of an NBA basketball gam against the Denver Nuggets, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert (27) attempts a steal against Denver Nuggets’ Mason Plumlee (7) during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

Denver Nuggets’ Bol Bol (10) is congratulated by PJ Dozier (35) and Mason Plumlee (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

In the East, Miami and Indiana will meet in the first round — after the clubs close the regular season on Friday against one another to decide which team will be seeded No. 4 and which will be No. 5.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler waits between plays during the first half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson (55) goes up for a shot against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren (1) celebrates with guards Malcolm Brogdon (7) and Victor Oladipo (4) after a play against the Los Angeles Lakers during an NBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo (4) brings the ball up against the Houston Rockets during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)

Indiana’s win over Houston on Wednesday set what had been the last two unknown series on the East bracket. No. 3 Boston will play No. 6 Philadelphia in a meeting between longtime rivals, and the Pacers are now locked into an East opening series against the Heat — with the potential of those teams playing nine times in a span of 10 games.

Philadelphia 76ers’ Matisse Thybulle (22) talks with Boston Celtics’ Romeo Langford (45) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons plays against the Boston Celtics during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown plays against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown (7) defends against Philadelphia 76ers’ Al Horford (42) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum (0) shoots against Philadelphia 76ers’ Al Horford (42) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Miami beat Indiana on Monday. The teams meet again Friday then face off in Game 1 to begin a best-of-seven series early next week.

That means, for just the second time since 2011, teams that end the regular season against one another will open the postseason against one another. The last time it happened was 2016, when Cleveland faced Detroit.

“It’s good to know that we play them,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Just need to figure out what uniform we’re wearing.”

That will be decided Friday, when home-uniform advantage gets decided.

“We’ve got to match Miami’s energy,” Indiana’s Edmond Sumner said. “That’s a team that’s going to play hard for 48 minutes.”

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against Orlando Magic in, Orlando, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Willie J. Allen Jr.)

Milwaukee Bucks center Robin Lopez (42) and Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) embrace after the NBA basketball game in, Orlando, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Willie J. Allen Jr.)

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) dribbles the ball down court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against Milwaukee Bucks in, Orlando, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Willie J. Allen Jr.)

Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris defends Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in New York.The Nets defeated te Raptors 101-91. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen (31) defends as Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7)goes up for a shot during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris (12) shoots for three points with Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) defending during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in New York. The Nets defeated the Raptors 101-91. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

The other East matchups were known previously: No. 1 Milwaukee plays No. 8 Orlando, and No. 2 Toronto plays No. 7 Brooklyn.

In the West, Houston and Oklahoma City will be in the 4-5 matchup and Utah will be the No. 6 seed. The Jazz were locked into that slot by the Thunder defeating Miami, and Denver became the No. 3 seed when they lost to the Clippers.

The full list of matchups won’t be known until at least Saturday, when the West play-in series begins with Portland, Memphis, Phoenix and San Antonio bidding for those two spots. The winner of that series will take on the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in the first round, the only matchup that’s yet to be determined.

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James (23) and Anthony Davis (3) celebrate after defeating the Denver Nuggets 124-121 during an NBA basketball game Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

Los Angeles Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma (0) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a game-winning 3-pointer against the Denver Nuggets during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Lakers won 124-121. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James prepares to face the Denver Nuggets during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

