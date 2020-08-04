Pistons’ onetime home, the Palace of Auburn Hills, torn down

The Palace of Auburn Hills undergoes a controlled demolition in Auburn Hills, Mich., on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Opened in 1988, the multi-use stadium was the home of the Detroit Pistons as well as numerous concerts and sporting events. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — One of Michigan’s most beloved sports and entertainment venues was turned into rubble with a series of controlled explosions on July 11th.

The shell and roof of the Palace of Auburn Hills, which was home to three championship Detroit Pistons teams and three Detroit Shock teams and played host to some of the world’s biggest musical acts during its nearly 30-year run, crumbled to the ground following a series explosive pops. The rest of the arena had already been removed.

Detroit Pistons forward John Salley sprawls on the floor at Madison Square Garden in first half action against the New York Knicks, Nov. 30, 1991. Salley left the game with a leg injury and did not play again. The Knicks Patrick Ewing, right, was game-high scorer with 45 points as the Knicks overcame an 18-point deficit to win 103-96. Pistons Isiah Thomas (11) and Darrell Walker watch Salley. (AP Photo/Mark Phillips)

Detroit’s Isiah Thomas passes off around Chicago’s B.J. Armstrong, right as he hits the floor during the fourth quarter of their NBA playoff game in Chicago, May 20, 1991. The Bulls beat the Pistons 94-83 to go up 1-0 in the Eastern Conference final. In back for the Bulls is Scottie Pippen (33) (AP Photo/John Swart)

Detroit’s Isiah Thomas, left, reaches in on Portland’s Buck Williams during the third quarter of Game 2 in the NBA finals in Auburn Hills, Mich., June 8, 1990. The Trail Blazers beat the Pistons 106-105 to even the series at 1-1. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Larry Bird of the Boston Celtics, left, gets in the way of a drive to the hoop by Isiah Thomas of the Detroit Pistons, right, during Boston’s 104-91 win in the NBA playoff game in the Boston Garden, May 20, 1987. At right is Boston’s Jerry Sichting. (AP Photo/Peter Southwick)

Isiah Thomas of the Detroit Pistons, left, keeps the ball away from the attempted steal by Jerry Sichting of the Boston Celtics, right, in the first period of their NBA game in Boston Garden, April 3, 1987. (AP Photo/Peter Southwick)

Isiah Thomas of the Detroit Pistons, left, moves around Byron Scott of the Los Angeles Lakers during the NBA championship game in Los Angeles, Calif., June 21, 1988. Thomas, who injured his ankle in a previous game, was a doubtful starter tonight, but played despite the injury. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

Detroit’s Isiah Thomas, left, reaches over Portland’s Terry Porter during the third quarter of Game 2 in the NBA finals in Auburn Hills, Mich., June 7, 1990. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

The Palace, which opened in 1988, held more than 22,000 people for NBA games and up to 23,000 for concerts and other shows, according to nba.com.

After the Pistons relocated in 2017 to downtown Detroit, the arena about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of the city continued to host concerts and music events, the last in September 2017 by rocker Bob Seger.

It also became the second suburban Detroit arena that found little real use after its main sports tenant took its games back to the city.

The Detroit Lions played at the nearby Pontiac Silverdome from 1975-2001 before moving to Ford Field in Detroit. The Pistons also called the Silverdome home for a decade before The Palace opened.

The Silverdome was taken down with a partial implosion in 2017.

William Hall, a project manager for Schostak Brothers & Co., told the Oakland Press of Pontiac that the Palace site should be cleared of debris by the end of the year.

A new mixed-use development project is planned for the site.

“There have been some companies we’ve already talked to about possible development of the property,” Hall said. “I would say we’ve had conversations with at least half-a-dozen people. This property is very interesting and for a lot of businesses, its proximity is very attractive.”

Former Detroit Pistons Isiah Thomas and members of the 1989-90 Championship team stand at mid-court during a ceremony honoring the team during halftime of an NBA basketball game between the Detroit Pistons and the Portland Trail Blazers, Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Former Detroit Pistons guard Isiah Thomas, is honored during halftime of an NBA basketball game between the Detroit Pistons and the Los Angeles Lakers, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Former Detroit Pistons Isiah Thomas and members of the 1989-90 Championship team are reflected in one of two championship trophies during a ceremony honoring the team during halftime of an NBA basketball game between the Detroit Pistons and the Portland Trail Blazers, Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

