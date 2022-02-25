MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Caregiver Incentive Project (CIP) is continuing in its goal to address a nationwide shortage of in-home caregivers and direct care workers. The non-profit organization awarded a $2,000 scholarship this past week to Makayla Selzer, a caregiver in Marquette through AdvisaCare and nursing student at Bay College in Iron Mountain. Erik Bergh, Program Director for CIP, says Selzer first appeared on CIP’s radar after participating in their caregiver training session last fall.

“She has a lot going on in her life and she manages to serve all those areas, which is really impressive to us,” Bergh said. “Her heart for caring for people and her dedication to not only her job, but also her studies and her family is remarkable in our view, and that’s the kind of profile that we want to support. We want to support people as they make that journey.”

(Photo courtesy of Caregiver Incentive Project)

Bergh says the scholarship is one of three main ways CIP works to connect with the community.

“Number one is to educate the community on the need for caregivers,” Bergh said. “Number two is to educate, train, support people who would be interested in caregiving. Really try and acquaint them with the demands of the position and what to expect. And number three is to incentivize, and our scholarship program is one of the main ways we incentivize folks to try out the caregiver position and route.”

The CIP scholarship is set up in a way that slightly differs from many traditional scholarships. Scholarship recipients begin or continue to work as a caregiver and earn an additional dollar from the CIP for every hour they work up to 2,000 hours.

The scholarship is open to be applied for by any student currently enrolled in a post-secondary institution in the Upper Peninsula. Applicants from any major or field of study are eligible to apply.

Bergh says the state of Michigan is currently facing a shortage of around 35,000 in-home caregivers, a number which could climb to around 200,000 within five years. CIP hopes that helping to provide a way to lift financial burdens on potential caregivers will encourage more people to give the field consideration.

“Obviously there are many intrinsic rewards, but we’re hoping to, through this financial incentive, to take a look at the extrinsic rewards as well,” Bergh said. “And typically, caregiving itself has been a little undervalued in our society. We think that it’s important for caregivers to be recognized as a career field, to be compensated fairly, and we think that might encourage more people to take a look at caregiving as well.”

The next window for CIP scholarship applications will open on March 1 and run through 5 p.m. EST on April 14. You can find more information on the project and the scholarship application here.

To stay up to date on future events and programs, check out the Caregiver Incentive Project on Facebook and Instagram.