MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette Alger Regional Educational Service Agency (MARESA) has announced it will host an information session for U.P. employers to learn about Michigan’s MI Tri-Share Pilot Project.

The session will take place on Thursday, May 26 at 5:30 p.m. Participants can attend via Zoom or at the MARESA office located at 321 E Ohio Street in Marquette.

The MI Tri-Share Pilot Project aims to make childcare more affordable and acce ssible to families by allowing employees in households that earn between 186% and 300% of the federal poverty level to split the cost of childcare with their employer and the state.

“In today’s tough job market, employers that can assist their employees to obtain quality, affordable childcare have an advantage when it comes to attracting and retaining a high-functioning workforce,” MARESA said in a release. “The MI Tri-Share Pilot Program may be the solution your business has been looking for to help your employees meet their childcare needs.”

You can sign up to attend the session here.