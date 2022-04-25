LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced Monday that it has awarded $600,000 in grants across the state of Michigan with the goal to support watershed organizations in conservation and educational efforts.

Among the recipients were two U.P. organizations: Iron County Watership Coalition and Michigan Tech University. Both organizations received $40,000.

Activities that the grants fund across the state include environmental outreach to underserved communities and non-English speaking households, K-12 environmental educational efforts, watershed management planning, boat cleaning stations, farm-based conservation efforts, establishing buffers to control erosion, and design and installation of urban storm water controls.

The full list of recipients is as follows:

The Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay, Traverse City, $39,974.

Charter Township of Ypsilanti, $19,372.

City of Kalamazoo, $29,500.

River Raisin Watershed Council, Adrian, $14,512.

Pine River/Van Etten Lake Watershed Coalition, Oscoda, $12,917.

Mastodon Township Planning Commission, Crystal Falls, $7,720.

Village of Fife Lake and Fife Lake Township, $40,000.

Iron County Watershed Coalition, Iron River, $40,000.

White River Watershed Partnership, Hesperia, $4,200.

Calvin University, Grand Rapids, $40,000.

Grass River Natural Area, Inc., Bellaire, $20,494.

Friends of the Detroit River, Taylor, $39,996.

West Michigan Shoreline Regional Development Commission, Muskegon, $39,998.

Kent Conservation District, Grand Rapids, $40,000.

Michigan Technological University, Houghton, $40,000.

Friends of the Shiawassee River, Corunna, $30,012.

Square One Education Network, Southfield, $21,305.

Flint River Watershed Coalition, Flint, $40,000.

Friends of the St. Clair River, Port Huron, $40,000.

City of Ferndale, $40,000.

The grants are issued by EGLE’s Nonpoint Source Program, which helps local stakeholders reduce pollution and excess runoff by supporting efforts to develop and implement watershed management plans.

EGLE says the program anticipates issuing a request for proposals for planning projects later this spring and the annual request for proposals for implementation projects in mid-July.

You can find the future request for proposals here.