New Munising publication dedicated to local businesses

MUNISING, Mich (WJMN) – The Munising Trader is set to start circulation in May. Its goal is to create a platform for businesses to reach consumers.

Co-Founder Jacqueline Ballou said the idea came to her because as a businesswoman, she knows how important advertising is.

“Without advertising how will that person know.” Ballou said, “Word of mouth is great too but advertising is very important.”

She says the Munising Trader is about growing businesses in the U.P. and bringing in jobs.

“We will bring more jobs into this community and all of the U.P., and people can have God’s country just like I do everyday.” Ballou said.

This is Ballou’s 4th business in the U.P., in her 8 months here, she’s branched out into different realms to grow her businesses.

The Munising Trader is a free 8 page classified and business newspaper. Its goal is to create a platform for businesses to advertise to the community.

“So not only is it for all the community in Munising but it’s for all the Upper Peninsula. That is my dream.”

The Munising Trader is set to start circulation in May, until then Ballou said she needs help with finding newsstands.

“If I can get some support or if there’s someone out there who has some stands to drop off at the Iron Skillet Bed and Breakfast in Munising, I welcome any stands.”