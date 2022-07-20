MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Walmart has announced it will hold ‘Walmart Wellness Day’ events this Saturday, July 23, at over 4.600 Walmart pharmacy locations nationwide. At the events, customers will be able to receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI, blood pressure screenings, and more.

Free COVID-19 vaccines will be available, in addition to affordable immunizations for shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV, and the flu at pharmacies nationwide.

The events will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in whichever timezone your Walmart pharmacy is located.

Select locations will also feature vision screenings in Walmart Vision Centers, including the newly remodeled location on US-41 in Marquette.

Attendees can also find wellness resources and have the opportunity to talk with pharmacists at the events.

You can find all participating locations here.