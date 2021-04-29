Ways to ensure that you leave no trace in nature

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Conservation efforts for the Upper Peninsula are always at large, and Earth Day is a great time to reminders of different efforts.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources released guidelines for those who want to camp and hike in parks without leaving a trace of themselves behind.

John Pepin is the Deputy Public Information office for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources he said, “Leave no trace is like a lot of different philosophies. Leave no trace, pack it in, pack it out, it’s one of those things where you wanna go in and enjoy the natural resources but you don’t want to leave a negative impact on them.”

When going out into nature some main points you want to remember are:

Plan Ahead and Prepare

Stay on Durable Surfaces

Dispose of Waste Properly

Pack out all trash, leftover food, and litter.

Leave What You Find

Minimize Campfire Impacts

Respect Wildlife

Be Considerate of Other Visitors

This methods will preserve trails and protect the wildlife. The effects of littering and pollution in nature are harsh. Pepin said, “I’ve personally seen birds with them stuck on their necks, and fishing line if you discard fishing line. I’ve seen fishing line on birds feet and bills and things like that. There’s also plastics, they can get into the water supply, get into fish. Not only are they into the fish but they’re into people when we eat too.”