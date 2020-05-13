$1.5 million relief fund helps small businesses

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A $1.5 million fund has been created to help entrepreneurs and small business amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Michigan Women Forward announced Tuesday.

Organizers say the Michigan Entrepreneur Resilience Fund will provide grants between $1,000 and $5,000 and micro loans of $5,000 to $10,000. It is expected that at least 150 businesses statewide will benefit from the fund.

Funds will be distributed based on need, organizers say.

“This fund will be vital in helping small businesses throughout Michigan keep their doors open and their workers paid, while offering much-needed economic support during this unprecedented outbreak,” said Maggie McCammon, portfolio manager for the MEDC. “Michigan Women Forward has a demonstrated track record of successfully providing holistic support for small businesses across the state and MEDC looks forward to working together with them and the other supporting partners as our state moves toward recovery.”

Other partners supported the fund including the Consumers Energy Foundation, the New Economy Initiative, General Motors Corporation, Fifth Third Bank and Comerica Bank.

Michigan Women Forward says it is looking to work with more partners to provide additional grant opportunities through the fund.

Small business that are interested in applying can visit Michigan Women Forward’s website.

More recovory resources for Michigan business can be found on the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s website.

In addition, the state says more than 120 of Michigan’s state-chartered banks and credit unions have stepped up to help small business by providing Paycheck Protection Program loans.

More than $16 billion in forgivable loans were provided to more than 110,000 small businesses in Michigan.

“Michigan’s small businesses and their employees should know that our administration will do everything within our power to support them during these challenging times,” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II said. “We are grateful for all of Michigan’s banks and credit unions who worked quickly to ensure that small businesses in our state have unprecedented access to the funding necessary to come back stronger than ever when it is safe to do so.”

Michigan small businesses can reach out to their financial institution to learn more about Paycheck Protection Program loans and other relief options.

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services can be contacted with PPP questions or disputes that financial institutions can’t resolve at 877.999.6442. Complaint can be filed at difscomplaints@michigan.gov.