1 death, 390 new coronavirus cases reported in Michigan on Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan reported hundreds of new coronavirus cases Sunday, but the number was down from a day earlier.

The state health department also reported one COVID-19 death, pushing the total since March to 6,068. More are probable but haven’t been officially counted yet. The state said there were 390 new confirmed cases, on top of 653 from Saturday.

Michigan is approaching 70,000 overall cases since March, although roughly 80% of people are listed as having recovered. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s new mask policy kicks on Monday. Businesses open to the public must deny service to people who aren’t wearing a face covering.