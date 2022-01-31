LINCOLN, Wis. (WFRV) – Ten people were arrested for multiple charges following a drug investigation in Forest County that found heroin, cocaine, marijuana, nitrous oxide, fentanyl, oxycodone and more.

According to the Forest County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 25 around 2:15 a.m., a 9-1-1 call came in regarding a person that was not breathing and possibly suffering from a drug overdose. The person was at a residence on Billy Daniels Lane in the Town of Lincoln.

When officers arrived they determined that two people needed medical care and life-saving measures and Narcan was provided at the scene. Both people were reportedly transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Officers reportedly saw multiple drugs and drug paraphernalia in plain view while at the residence. 23-year-old Brandon Phalen was found at the residence and was in possession of a ‘large’ amount of fentanyl. Phalen was taken into custody.

The Forest County Drug Task Force responded to the scene and started an investigation. After a search warrant was obtained for the residence, authorities found fentanyl, crack cocaine, marijuana and a large amount of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation reportedly showed that multiple people left the residence before law enforcement arrived at the scene. A vehicle was reportedly stolen from the residence, and drugs were reportedly removed from the residence.

The stolen vehicle was later found at another residence on Billy Daniels Lane and a second vehicle was found stuck in the ditch.

This second residence was searched and fentanyl, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and used drug packaging materials were found.

The next day on Jan. 26 around 4:20 p.m. a 9-1-1 call came in for a person who was not breathing and possibly suffering from a drug overdose at the Laona Pharmacy. Life-saving measures and Narcan were provided to the person who was then transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

Authorities determined that the drug overdose happened at the Laona Manor Apartments. A search warrant was obtained for Richard Harris’s apartment.

Some of the items that were found at the apartment included:

Fentanyl

Heroin

Codeine

Oxycodone

Marijuana

Nitrous Oxide

Prescription pills

Drug packaging materials

Drug paraphernalia

However, no one was found inside the apartment. Both Harris and Willie Fields were located after they were reportedly hiding in two different apartments. Harris and Field were taken into custody.

Authorities determined that all of these incidents and people were tied together, which included an undiscovered burglary and two traffic stops.

In total, ten people were arrested and charged:

23-year-old Brandon Phalen – Crandon Possession with intent to deliver fentanyl Possession of drug paraphernalia Felony bail jumping & misdemeanor bail jumping

46-year-old Richard Harris – Laona Felony possession of fentanyl Felony possession of codeine Felony possession of heroin Felony possession of oxycodone Possession of gabapentin Felony possession of THC Possession of Nitrous Oxide Felony maintaining a drug trafficking place Possession of drug paraphernalia Failure to aid a victim

41-year-old Willie Fields – Milwaukee First-degree reckless injury Delivery of fentanyl Possession of cocaine Possession of fentanyl Resisting/obstructing an officer Two counts of felony bail jumping Failure to aid a victim

24-year-old Maurice Shegonee – West Allis Felony delivery of fentanyl Felony delivery of cocaine First-degree reckless injury Failure to aid a victim Operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent Theft Two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping Operating after revocation

44-year-old Clarissa Johnson – West Allis Felony burglary Felony possession of cocaine Felony possession of fentanyl Two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia Obstructing an officer Three counts of felony bail jumping

30-year-old Mary Shegonee – Crandon Felony maintaining a drug trafficking place Possession of drug paraphernalia Felony bail jumping Three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping

20-year-old Brandon Fryar – Wabeno Felony delivery of heroin Felony possession of fentanyl Possession of drug paraphernalia Felony delivery of an article to an inmate

35-year-old Jacob Barber – Laona Felony possession of fentanyl Harboring or aiding a felon Obstructing an officer Possession of drug paraphernalia

35-year-old Tania Phillips – Crandon Possession of cocaine Possession of THC Felony maintaining drug trafficking place Possession of drug paraphernalia Two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping

31-year-old Felicia Armstrong – Wabeno Felony possession of cocaine Felony possession of THC Felony maintaining a drug trafficking place Possession of drug paraphernalia



Authorities said that Phalen posted a $10,000 cash bond and was released. Both Phillips and Armstrong are being held on a cash bond. $3,000 for Phillips and $5,000 for Armstrong.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story as more details are released.