10 future soldiers in Copper Country take oath with hundreds across the country live from space

CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – 10 people took the oath of enlistment in the United States Army Wednesday afternoon. Physically, they were at Calumet High School to take the oath, but they joined more than 900 people in more than 130 locations across the country in this oath.

“It was something that I’ve been kind of interested in since I was little,” said future soldier and Calumet High School senior Sam Kiiskila.

The way these future soldiers took their oath is something very different, that has never been done before. The man giving the oath is located in the International Space Station.

“But before I took this nine month journey to space, I was a soldier first,”said U.S. Army Col. Andrew Morgan, NASA astronaut, before giving the oath. “I made the decision when I was 18 years old to raise my right hand, just like you’re about to.”

“My brother did it and I look up to him and I want to follow him in his footsteps and protect my country,” said future soldier and Baraga High School graduate Robert Gleason.

As these people embark on their new journey, this experience is probably something they will not forget.

“That they were able to be sworn in by somebody from space,” said Sgt. Ryan Ensman. “I mean that’s a big achievement. I know when I enlisted, I definitely did not have those opportunities. So to me, I feel like that’s really cool. To me that’s something that they should be able to take with them for a long time and be able to pass down to their kids and be able to let them know that they were one of the lucky ones who were able to do this.”