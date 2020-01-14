10-year-old asks for donations to help foster children for her birthday

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The U.P. Foster Closet of Marquette County says that a lot of foster children come into families with almost nothing and use their services to help with their new start.

“We have children from leaving the hospital until they are 18 and aging out accessing our closet,” said manager, Jackie Judd. “It depends on how many children are accessing our closet, but that doesn’t mean that when a child is first place that that’s the only time they can use it. It’s a shop anytime you need something. So if you’re child outgrows a clothing size, if they have a job interview, we’re willing to help with anything.”

Judd says that donations are everything to their organization.

“It feels really good helping other kids that don’t have homes,” said 10-year-old Myah Pickett who know a few things about being in a foster family.

“Cause we take fosters and I thought that because of a lot of them don’t have a lot of stuff so I though that it would be nice to get them new clothes,” said Myah.

It’s this giving spirit that makes Myah’s mom very proud.

“She did a really great thing,” said Abby Pickett, Myah’s mother. “We are foster parents and we have been taking in fosters for a little over three years. So, we’ve utilized the foster closet ourselves for kids that have come in with basically nothing so we thought that was a great thing.”

For her birthday this year. Myah decided to something a little different.

“I got presents from all of my family and all of friends brought donations for foster kids,” said Myah.

Proving that the best gifts, are the ones we give to others.

