$100,000 in grants available for urban, community forests

MICHIGAN — Local units of government, educational institutions, nonprofit organizations, tribal governments and other public entities across Michigan interested in furthering their urban forestry efforts are encouraged to apply for the DNR’s Urban and Community Forestry program grant. A total of $100,000 is available and can be used for urban forest management, planning and innovation projects; education and training activities and Arbor Day celebrations.

Grant applications must be received by Sept. 20, 2019, and awarded projects must be completed by Sept. 1, 2020. Applicants may request up to $20,000 in reimbursable, matching grant funding based on project type. A 1:1 match is required and can be made up of nonfederal cash and/or in-kind services.

Grant funding is available through a DNR partnership with the U.S. Forest Service State and Private Forestry Program. For more on the DNR’s Urban and Community Forestry program, contact Kevin Sayers, 517-284-5898.