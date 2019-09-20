10th Annual Project Keep Kids Warm kicks off Monday

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN)– Winter in the U.P. can be harsh time if you don’t have the appropriate gear and some families in the Upper Peninsula cannot afford it.

In an effort to collect winter gear for those families in need, Project Keep Kids Warm has been collecting winter clothing items from the community, and redistributing those items to families in need.

This is the tenth year of this effort and Project Coordinator, Dick Derby spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the collection and what’s new this year which includes drop off boxes at various locations throughout Western Marquette County.

Those locations include:

-Ishpeming High School

-Ishpeming Middle School

-Birchview Elementary – Ishpeming

-Westwood High School – West Ishpeming

-Aspen Ridge School – West Ishpeming

-Jubilee Foods – Ishpeming

-Jim’s Jubilee – Downtown Ishpeming

-Anytime Fitness – Ishpeming

-Crossfit 906 – Ishpeming

-Women of Steel – Tilden

-First Bank – Ishpeming

-Flagstar – Ishpmeing

-TruNorth Credit Union – Ishpeming

-MBank – Downtown Ishpeming

-MBank Branch – West Ishpeming

-Palomaki Family Chiropractic – Ishpeming

-Auto Value – Ishpeming

-Bethany Lutheran Church – Ishpeming

-St. Joseph’s Church – Ishpmeing

-UPHS-Bell

-Trinity Lutheran Church – Ishpeming

-Faith Lutheran Church – Ishpeming

-Morrison Drug Store – Ishpeming

-Wesley United Methodist Church – Ishpeming

-St. John’s Catholic Church – Ishpeming

-Bethel Lutheran Church – Ishpeming

-Ishpeming Post Office

-Tilden Mine

-Negaunee High School

-Negaunee Middle School

-Lakeview Elementary – Negaunee

-Range Bank – Negaunee

-Honor Credit Union – Negaunee

-Embers Credit Union – Negaunee

-Negaunee Post Office

-Super One – Negaunee

-Immanuel Lutheran Church – Negaunee

-Empire Mine

People can drop off these items anytime between Monday, September 23 and Wednesday, October 9.

On Thursday, October 10 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. the winter clothing items will be organized at the Ishpeming Armory.

On Saturday, October 12 from 9:00 a.m. to Noon will be the free clothing distribution and shopping day at the Ishpeming Armory.