11th Annual U.P. Fall Beer Festival returns to Mattson Lower Harbor Park on Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – On Saturday, the Michigan Brewers Guild is hosting the 11th Annual U.P. Fall Beer Festival at Mattson Lower Harbor Park from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Isaac Hartman, a board member of the Michigan Brewers Guild talked to Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the event.

“We’ll have over 650 Michigan made beers,” said Hartman. “We have a record 101 Michigan breweries and it’s an opportunity for people to have three ounce pours of Michigan beer.”

Tickets for the event are $45. Attendees must be 21 or older with a photo I.D.

