126th Army Band to play in Munising

The 126th Army Band of the Michigan National Guard, the “Governor’s Own” as of 2013, will play on July 8 at Munising’s Binsfeld Bayshore Park.

The free event begins at 6:30 p.m. and is sponsored by the Alger County Chamber of Commerce.



The Belmont-based band is one of the nation’s premier military music ensembles, performing patriotic concerts for all to enjoy.



“For this year’s holiday Independence celebration, we will perform patriotic concert band selections for your listening enjoyment,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 and Bandmaster Kim Farrante. “In addition, we will feature several of our small group ensembles, to include ‘Minutemen Brass,’ ‘No Brass, No Ammo,’ (our Woodwind ensemble), ‘Jazz Guardians,’ (our

jazz combo) and our rock band, ‘Live Fire.’ Old and young alike will find this performance engaging and inspiring. It’s a great way to spend the evening, honoring our nation and its Veterans. Please, come celebrate with us!”



The Alger County Chamber of Commerce is proud to host the 126th Army Band in Munising once again.



“It’s an honor and privilege to have the Army Band return to Munising. They were here in Munising over five years ago and we had a fantastic turnout and we’re looking forward to same again this year,” said Kathy Reynolds, executive director of the Alger County Chamber of Commerce/Greater Munising Bay Partnership and Munising Downtown Development Authority.



In the case of inclement weather, the performance will be held at Mather Elementary School Auditorium, located at 411 Elm Ave. in Munising.

The 126th Army Band is scheduled to play throughout the Upper Peninsula this week, ending its U.P. tour in Munising on Monday.



This week’s schedule is as follows:

July 4: 6:30-7:30 p.m., D.J. Jacobetti Home For Veterans, 425 Fisher St., Marquette.

July 5: 1:30-2:30 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m., D.J. Jacobetti Home For Veterans, 425 Fisher St., Marquette.

July 6: 7:30 p.m. at Ludington Park Loren w Jenkins Memorial Dr, Escanaba



For more information about The 126th Army Band, visit www.126armyband.com.