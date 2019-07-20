12th Annual Run for Recovery

MARQUETTE — The Run for Recovery is an awareness and fundraising event that will be held on Wednesday, July 24th. In its 12th year, this community event includes a 5K Walk, a 5K Run, and a 10K Run with registration starting at 5 P.M. and the race starting at 6 P.M.

The event will start and finish at the Great Lakes Recovery Center’s Adult Residential Services facility located at 241 Wright Street in Marquette. There will be light refreshments and door prizes at the event.

All proceeds will benefit GLRC’s recovery housing in the Upper Peninsula. Recovery housing provides structure, support, and a safe environment for those new to recovery and allows the individual to continue to heal from the impacts of substance abuse.

GLRC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides a variety of behavioral health services across Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, including mental health and substance abuse counseling for children, adolescents, adults, and families. They also offer Offender Success Programming, Neuro-Developmental Trauma Assessments, prevention services, peer recovery coaching, and more.

To register for the event please visit runsignup.com/Race/MI/Marquette/GLRCRunforRecovery. You will receive a free tumbler and t-shirt with registration.

If you or your business would like to volunteer or donate to the Run for Recovery please contact Tayler Tankersley at 906-228-5879 or at ttankersley@greatlakesrecovery.org.