13 new cases of COVID-19 across the U.P. reported on Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has reported 420 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and recorded 33 more related deaths. Of those, just 13 cases are attributed to the Upper Peninsula.

With Wednesday’s update, Michigan has now confirmed 889,001 total cases since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 and 19,209 related deaths.

On Tuesday, labs tested 14,372 samples for the virus and 493 were positive, which is 3.43%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

No U.P. County has more than 2 cases. 8 Counties, including Marquette have none. Iron County is reporting one new COVID-19 related death.

Four other West Michigan counties also recorded additional deaths:

Kalamazoo County: One more death for 357 total; 20,140 total confirmed cases since March 2020.

Muskegon County: Six more deaths for 353 total; 15,582 total cases.

Newaygo County: Two more deaths for 66 total; 4,515 total cases.

Ottawa County: One more death for 378 total; 30,257 total cases.

Wayne County, the state’s most populous and hit hardest by the virus, confirmed 93 more cases for a total of 152,119 since the start of the pandemic and eight more deaths, bringing the total to 4,738. Neighboring Oakland County has had 101,679 confirmed cases (53 more than the previous day) and 2,227 deaths (no change). Macomb County has had 91,574 cases (21 more) and 2,303 deaths (one more).

Key virus metrics in Michigan continue to show marked improvements, with the case rate, positive test rate, hospitalization count and death rate all trending down since April.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says with a 35% decrease last week, the state dropped nine spots to rank 12th among states in highest case rates. Declining rates have pushed seven of the state’s eight regions to Risk Level D, the second-highest level. The Grand Rapids region remains at Risk Level E, the highest level.

The positive test rate was down 25% last week. The statewide seven-day average has dropped to 4.7%, the lowest it has been since March 10.

With a decline of about 23% last week, Michigan now ranks fourth in the nation for hospital bed utilization, down four slots from the previous week.

The death rate dropped 32% last week from the week before. The state now ranks 11th for highest death rate, down seven from the previous week.

The state has started tracking 11 more coronavirus outbreaks at K-12 schools, colleges and universities, bringing the total number of such outbreaks to 240. None of the new outbreaks involve more than three people.

Outbreaks in all settings declined 22% last week from the previous week. High schools still account for more outbreaks than any other type of place.

At the same time, Michigan continues to make slow but steady progress in reaching its goal to vaccinate 70% of the adult population. More than 8.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far, reaching around 59% of residents 16 and up. About 54% of residents age 12 and up have gotten at least one dose.

The rate of breakthrough cases — or positive tests among people who are two weeks out from their final dose — remains less than 1% of the fully vaccinated population. Health officials say that was to be expected. They also note that symptoms appear to be less severe for the small number of fully vaccinated people who contract the virus.