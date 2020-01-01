133rd Annual Suicide Hill Ski Jumping Tournament coming up later this month

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Ishpeming Ski Club is holding the 133rd Annual Suicide Ski Hill Ski Jumping Tournament January 21-22.

This is the longest consecutive ski jumping tournament in the country. US and International ski jumpers defy gravity as they soar off of the historic 90 meter, Suicide Hill ski jump.

This year’s tournament will be a Junior World Qualifier event. The tournament will begin on Tuesday, January 21st, 2020 and will take place at the Suicide Ski Bowl, which is located at the Ishpeming Ski Club in Negaunee, Michigan. Ski jumping will begin with trial runs starting at 6:00 pm. On Wednesday, January 22nd, a 10K, Nordic combined ski race will begin at 8:00 am for the ski jumping athletes who registered for the Nordic combined event. The race will take place on the Norman-Juhola Trail System (Suicide Bowl Trails), which are also located at the Ishpeming Ski Club.

The event will also feature tailgating, concessions and bonfires while watching the athletes compete. There will also be a fireworks display at the conclusion of the ski jumping tournament.

Gary Rasmussen, Chief of Competition and Head Ski Jumping Coach for the Ishpeming Ski Club spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the event.

Buttons for the event are for $15 per person, when purchased in advance and $20 at the gate. Kids 12 years of age and younger are admitted free. Buttons are available for sale from Ishpeming Ski Club members, Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Chamber or Commerce, Super One/Negaunee, Midtown Bakery, Wilderness Sports, Elaine’s Place, Congress Pizza, Cognition Brewing Company, Ishpeming Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame, Jubilee Foods, Buck’s Restaurant, Jasper Ridge Brewery and Restaurant, Kassel’s Midway, Midway Rentals, Crossroads Mini Mart Shell, Sports Rack, Ore Dock Brewery, Downwind Sports, Blackrocks Brewery and other local area outlets in Ishpeming, Negaunee and Marquette.

