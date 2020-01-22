133rd Annual Suicide Hill Ski Jumping Tournament

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) — The 133rd annual Suicide Hill Ski Jumping Tournament has kicked off and fans lined up early to get a glimpse at these high flying athletes.

Event organizers say that the hill was in great shape for this event.

Gary Rasmussen, Chief of Competition, Suicide Hill Ski Jumping Tournament said, “Well the conditions could not be better. This hill is packed hard, room smooth. You got that heavy snow right after Thanksgiving that followed by a deep freeze. We got it all groomed when that happened and you won’t find a ski jump in the United States of America, let alone the world, that’s in nicer shape then this hill is right now.”

U.S. and International competitors came to Ishpeming to participate in the trial and competition rounds. Many skiers were eager to get the competition rolling.

Sam Macuga, Intermountain Competitor, USA Nordic said, “Super excited. It’s been fun this past week because we’ve been traveling around for the five hills tournament and so far, this event seems pretty exciting like that bonfire. It looks like there’s going to be a really big crowd, so should be fun.”

A few competitors even had a home advantage in this tournament.

Timothy Ziegler, Competitor, Ishpeming Ski Club said, “Well for one, it’s special for me because it’s in my hometown. I come and jump at these hills every week and I cross-county ski out here, but how much of the community comes out and is apart of it is really big and it just makes it a great event.”

Wednesday the 10k Nordic combined ski race begins at 8 am.

For more information on the events going on at the Suicide Bowl, click here.

