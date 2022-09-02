MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – On one Thursday evening in Wisconsin, 143 patrons at a particular bar were contacted by police, and only six were of age.

According to the Madison Police Department, during the evening of September 1, a proactive enforcement of liquor laws in the downtown area was conducted. Multiple bars were visited and the establishments were reportedly cooperative with officers.

However, at one particular bar, 137 individuals were cited for underage alcohol consumption and false identification violations. A total of 143 individuals were contacted and only six of them were over 21 or older.

The investigation into the matter is still ongoing and further citations are reportedly likely. The name of the establishment was not released.

The bar’s role in the matter is still being determined.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.