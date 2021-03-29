148th Fighter Wing to conduct night flying

DULUTH, Minn. (WJMN) – The 148th Fighter Wing is night flying March 29 –
April 1 and April 5-8, 2021 from the Duluth Air National Guard base.
Residents near the 148th Fighter Wing and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan may hear aircraft taking off, flying and landing. This week’s night flying training will allow pilots to conduct periodic training while using night vision devices. All jets will be on the ground by 10:45pm.
