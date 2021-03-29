148th Fighter Wing to conduct night flying

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks on the state of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States Monday, days after he pledged to have 200 million vaccine doses administered by the end of his first 100 days in office. That’s double the goal he set in December and reached earlier this month before his 60th day in office.

“I know it’s ambitious, twice our original goal, but no other country in the world has even come close,” Biden said at his first news conference last week.