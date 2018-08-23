15th Annual Marquette Area Blues Fest coming soon

Follow @WJMN_Local3

MARQUETTE – Preparations are underway for the 15th Annual Marquette Area Blues Festival.

The three day event features world class blues on the shores of Lake Superior in the Mattson Lower Harbor Park in downtown Marquette during Labor Day weekend, August 31 – September 2.

A few surprises are in store to help celebrate the event’s 15th year, kicking off with a free concert on Friday night as a “thank you” to the community for their support.

You can see a full schedule of events below: