15th Annual Marquette Area Blues Fest coming soon

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:
MARQUETTE – Preparations are underway for the 15th Annual Marquette Area Blues Festival.
The three day event features world class blues on the shores of Lake Superior in the Mattson Lower Harbor Park in downtown Marquette during Labor Day weekend, August 31 – September 2.
A few surprises are in store to help celebrate the event’s 15th year, kicking off with a free concert on Friday night as a “thank you” to the community for their support.
You can see a full schedule of events below:
Friday, August 31st – Open to Public – FREE Admission
Sponsored by – Honor Credit Union & Ore Dock Brewing Co.
6:00PM – Devil’s Elbow
8:00PM – Jimmy Nick & Don’t Tell Mama
Gates open for the FREE Friday night show at 5:00pm and the music starts up at 6:00pm.
No tickets are required for Friday’s show.
Saturday, September 1st – TICKETED EVENT
1:00PM – The Lark Brothers
2:30PM – Flat Broke Blues Band
4:00PM – The Jimmys
6:00PM – James Armstrong
8:00PM – Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers
Sunday, September 2nd – TICKETED EVENT
1:00PM – Bahluze
2:30PM – Sons of Legend
4:00PM – Altered Five Blues Band
6:00PM – Brandon Santini
8:00PM – Sue Foley
Gates open at Noon on Saturday & Sunday. All times are eastern. All times and artists are subject to change.
Advanced tickets are $50 for the weekend and are available through NMU Tickets via phone at (906) 227-1032. $10 daily student tickets (ages 15-23) available daily at the gate, children 14 and under are free with paid adult.
Tickets can also be purchased at the following locations:
MARQUETTE:
NMU Berry Events Center
Marquette Wallpaper & Paint
Jim’s Music
Yooptone Music
ESCANABA:
Jim’s Music
IRON MOUNTAIN:
Jim’s Music
HOUGHTON:
Good Times Music
In addition to great Blues music throughout the weekend, there will be a wide array of delicious foods, arts and crafts, interactive artist workshops, blues merchandise, and a fully stocked beverage tent with a great selection of local craft brews, imported and domestic favorites as well as a selection of wines.
The festival will take place rain or shine. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcomed for festival seating, but no carry-ins will be allowed. All times are Eastern and lineup is subject to change.
You can find more information on tickets, lodging, and general information, right here.