LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Seventeen additional mental health clinics across Michigan will now receive full funding through Medicaid, the office of U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) said Thursday.

In order to receive enhanced Medicaid funding, the clinics must provide crisis services that are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and serve anyone who requests care for mental health or a substance use disorder, regardless of whether they are able to pay.

They must also offer outpatient mental health and substance use disorder treatment services; immediate screenings, risk assessments and diagnoses; and care coordination, including partnerships with emergency rooms, law enforcement and veterans’ groups.

“We are finally transforming the way we deliver high-quality services in our communities, and the results are clear. Now more people who are struggling with mental health issues or substance use disorders will get the treatment they need close to home,” Stabenow said in a news release.

The Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics fund mental health and substance use disorder services as health care through Medicaid. “This is the same successful structure used for federally qualified health centers,” said a spokesperson for Stabenow’s office.

The Department of Health and Human Services found that people who receive care at the selected clinics had:

A 74% reduction in hospitalization

A 68% reduction in visits to the emergency room

A 33% decrease in homelessness

The most recent 17 clinics to receive full Medicaid funding are as follows:

Arab Community Center for Economic and Social Services, Dearborn

Barry County CMH Authority, Hastings

CNS Healthcare, Wayne County

Community Mental Health of Ottawa County, Ottawa County

Network180, Grand Rapids

OnPoint, Allegan County

Pines Behavioral Health Services

Genesee Health System, Flint

Lapeer County Community Mental Health Services, Lapeer

Southwest Solutions, Detroit

Sanilac Community Mental Health Authority, Sanilac

Elmhurst Home, Detroit

LifeWays, Jackson/Hillsdale

Riverwood Center, Berrien

Development Centers, Inc., Detroit

Monroe Community Mental Health Authority, Monroe

Summit Pointe, Calhoun County

Eighty-four percent of the clinics either already provide direct services on-site at elementary, middle and high schools, or plan to in the future.